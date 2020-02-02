SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,223 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.