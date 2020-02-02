SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,040 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

