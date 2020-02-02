SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $824,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $338.23 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $209.99 and a 1 year high of $343.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

