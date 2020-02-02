SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.