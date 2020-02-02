SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 416.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

