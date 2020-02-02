SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

