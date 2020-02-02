SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 347.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

