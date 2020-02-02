SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 387.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 106,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

