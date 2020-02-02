SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.09% of Adesto Technologies worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.