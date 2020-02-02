SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 254,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,075 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,424,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

