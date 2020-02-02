SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of DOV opened at $113.85 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

