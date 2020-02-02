SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

NYSE:DB opened at $9.15 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

