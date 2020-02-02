SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 580.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE REZI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

