SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,555,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,534. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,172.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

