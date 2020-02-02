SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,566 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 86,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Transocean worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 12.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 5,422,548 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 615,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.00. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

