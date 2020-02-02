SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1,791.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,622 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of L Brands worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in L Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in L Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in L Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after buying an additional 446,927 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

