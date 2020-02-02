SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.