SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 443,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

