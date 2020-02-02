SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 386.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 164,932 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRO shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

