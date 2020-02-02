SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $267.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

