SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Davita by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

