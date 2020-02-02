SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 537.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Visteon worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 357,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 261.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 523,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,649,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Visteon by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.