SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $22.64 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

