SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,514 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,717 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.