SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 149,255 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 358.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.52% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

