SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,555 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tech Data worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $14,756,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $14,363,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

