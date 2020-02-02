SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,602 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

