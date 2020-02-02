SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 33,083 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

