SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 33,342 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 578.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of IBERIABANK worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

IBKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

