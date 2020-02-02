SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 88,309 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 1,290.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of BankUnited worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,798,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 247.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 991.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. DA Davidson began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

