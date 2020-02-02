SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 92,175 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 813.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.