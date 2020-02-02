SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 177.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $276.57 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $208.01 and a 12 month high of $281.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.