SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after buying an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

