SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,746 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

