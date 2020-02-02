SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,698 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after buying an additional 197,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

