SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,145 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of CB opened at $151.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

