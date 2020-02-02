SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Toro by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Toro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.