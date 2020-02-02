SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $132.93 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 604.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

