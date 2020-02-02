SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

