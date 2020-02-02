Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,438. The company has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

