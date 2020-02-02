Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

