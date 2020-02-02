SHIELD (XSH) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $96,900.00 and $109.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,447.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.02024892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.93 or 0.04025416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00757082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00776090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00698072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.