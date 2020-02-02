Shift (SHIFT) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Shift has a market cap of $312,746.00 and $547.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,716,452 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.