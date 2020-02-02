ShipChain Price Tops $0.0095 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. ShipChain has a market cap of $2.48 million and $3,533.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 113.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

