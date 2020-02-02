Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Shopify by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.66. 2,165,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,037. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $482.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.14.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

