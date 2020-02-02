SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0349

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $634,029.00 and approximately $34,014.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.14 or 0.02032938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.04061608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00759231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00784917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00715731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,178,017 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, C-CEX, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

