Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 9,180,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.