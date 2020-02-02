Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

SIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

SIE stock opened at €111.64 ($129.81) on Friday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.99.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

