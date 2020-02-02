Signals Network (SGN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Signals Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Signals Network has a market cap of $85,776.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signals Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Signals Network Token Profile

Signals Network launched on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,138,749 tokens. The official website for Signals Network is signals.network. The official message board for Signals Network is blog.signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Signals Network

Signals Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

