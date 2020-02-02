Signatum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $40,798.00 and $9.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

